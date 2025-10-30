Molecular Partners (MLLCF) Price Target Increased by 85.65% to 13.25

The average one-year price target for Molecular Partners (OTCPK:MLLCF) has been revised to $13.25 / share. This is an increase of 85.65% from the prior estimate of $7.14 dated June 11, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.50 to a high of $19.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 244.14% from the latest reported closing price of $3.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molecular Partners. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLLCF is 0.00%, an increase of 10.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 104.16% to 21K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Old Mission Capital holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 69.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLLCF by 12.30% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

