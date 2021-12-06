Molecular Partner: Phase 2a Data From Patients Treated With Ensovibep Show Safe And Well-tolerated

(RTTNews) - Molecular Partners AG (MOLN) presented results from the Phase 2a study of ensovibep for COVID-19 patients, showing that the candidate was safe and well-tolerated. Viral load data showed a comparable decline for both 225 mg and 600 mg dose levels.

The single arm Phase 2a study enrolled 12 patients, all of whom were confirmed as positive for COVID-19 with mild to moderate symptoms. The single center study was designed to evaluate dynamics of viral clearance, pharmacokinetics and tolerability of ensovibep.

Molecular Partners also presented additional data from the Phase 1, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled single ascending dose study for safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of intravenously administered ensovibep, which indicated that it was well tolerated with a half-life in the range of 2-3 weeks.

The company noted that the findings supported large-scale controlled evaluation of ensovibep as a treatment for mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

Ensovibep is currently being evaluated in EMPATHY, a global Phase 2-3 study designed to explore the use of ensovibep for the treatment of COVID-19 in patients who are in the early stages of infection to prevent worsening symptoms and hospitalization.

Molecular Partners noted that its collaboration partner, Novartis, is conducting the clinical trial for ensovibep, with Molecular Partners as a sponsor. The Phase 2b portion of EMPATHY enrolled patients across six countries. Topline data for the first 400 patients are expected in early 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.