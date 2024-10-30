Moho Resources Trading Halt Ahead of Major Announcement

Moho Resources Ltd. (AU:MOH) has released an update.

Moho Resources Ltd. (ASX: MOH) has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to make a significant announcement regarding a capital raising and asset disposal. The halt is expected to remain in place until the company releases this announcement or until the commencement of trading on November 4, 2024. Investors are eagerly awaiting the news which could potentially impact Moho’s market position.

