Mohawk Industries's Earnings Outlook

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Mohawk Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.62.

Mohawk Industries bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.11, leading to a 1.65% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Mohawk Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.41 1.85 2.89 2.75 EPS Actual 1.52 1.95 2.90 3 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% -14.000000000000002% 19.0%

Mohawk Industries Share Price Analysis

Shares of Mohawk Industries were trading at $115.1 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Mohawk Industries

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Mohawk Industries.

The consensus rating for Mohawk Industries is Neutral, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $121.0, there's a potential 5.13% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of La-Z-Boy, Leggett & Platt and Ethan Allen Interiors, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for La-Z-Boy, with an average 1-year price target of $46.0, suggesting a potential 60.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Leggett & Platt, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 92.18% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ethan Allen Interiors, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, suggesting a potential 73.07% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for La-Z-Boy, Leggett & Platt and Ethan Allen Interiors, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mohawk Industries Neutral -5.73% $583.30M 0.94% La-Z-Boy Outperform 3.13% $251.06M 1.46% Leggett & Platt Neutral -6.82% $190M 4.26% Ethan Allen Interiors Neutral -2.54% $87.36M 2.01%

Key Takeaway:

Mohawk Industries ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. Overall, Mohawk Industries is positioned well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

All You Need to Know About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Inc manufactures a wide range of flooring products, including carpets, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl flooring. Its operating segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World. The company generates maximum revenue from the Global Ceramic segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States, while it also operates in Latin America, Europe and Others.

Key Indicators: Mohawk Industries's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Mohawk Industries faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.73% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Mohawk Industries's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.87%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Mohawk Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

