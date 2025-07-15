Mohawk Industries, Inc. Releases 2024 Impact Report Highlighting Sustainability Progress and Innovative Product Developments

Mohawk Industries released its 2024 impact report, showcasing sustainability advancements, eco-friendly products, and employee initiatives.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. has released its 16th annual impact report, showcasing advancements in sustainability, new eco-friendly products, and efforts benefiting both communities and the environment. CEO Jeff Lorberbaum emphasized the company's commitment to reducing environmental impact through innovative product design and a focus on carbon emissions, recycled materials, and prolonging product lifespan. The report highlights Mohawk's leadership in sustainable flooring solutions, including the use of recycled plastics and natural stone in its various products, as well as significant waste repurposing initiatives. Additionally, the company achieved a 30% reduction in emissions intensity since 2010 and improved its renewable energy usage by 117%. With a workforce of nearly 42,000 employees, Mohawk's safety initiatives have notably reduced workplace incidents, reinforcing its status as a top employer in the U.S. The complete impact report is available online.

Publication of the 16th annual impact report underscores Mohawk Industries' commitment to sustainability, highlighting significant reductions in carbon emissions and resource conservation.

Introduction of innovative eco-friendly products such as SolidTech® R and PETPremier® carpet demonstrates the company's leadership in sustainable product development.

Recognition as one of America's climate leaders validates the effectiveness of Mohawk's environmental initiatives and enhances its brand reputation.

Improvements in employee safety and engagement contribute to Mohawk being recognized as a top employer, which may enhance talent retention and attract new employees.

None

What sustainability goals does Mohawk Industries focus on?

Mohawk's sustainability goals include reducing carbon emissions, increasing recycled content, achieving circular design, and extending product life.

How does Mohawk utilize recycled materials in its products?

Mohawk incorporates recycled plastics and waste wood into products, with some flooring containing up to 63 recycled plastic bottles per square yard.

What advancements in renewable energy has Mohawk made recently?

In 2024, Mohawk increased its renewable energy consumption by 117%, with a significant boost in solar energy generation through rooftop panels.

What impact has Mohawk made on water conservation?

Mohawk improved its global water withdrawal intensity by 45% from its 2010 baseline, reusing millions of gallons of wastewater in its processes.

How has Mohawk performed as an employer?

Mohawk is recognized as one of America's top large employers, with a significant number of associates having over 25 years of service.

CALHOUN, Georgia, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) today published its 16



th



annual



impact report



, which highlights progress toward the Company’s sustainability goals, new environmentally friendly residential and commercial products, and activities that benefit the Company’s people and communities as well as the planet.





“At Mohawk, we invest in what works—solutions that reduce our environmental impact, strengthen our business and benefit our customers,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Lorberbaum. “We engineer our products to reduce carbon emissions, increase recycled content, achieve circular design and extend their useful life. Our mission is to deliver eco-friendly products that captivate and inspire architects, designers, builders and, of course, consumers.”





As the world’s largest flooring company, Mohawk offers a comprehensive portfolio of residential and commercial products marketed in approximately 180 countries. These include a broad selection of sustainable products in ceramic tile, carpet, resilient, laminate and wood, as well as panels and insulation materials.





“For our customers, this report details the impact of our people, products and processes,” said Chief Sustainability Officer Malisa Maynard. “We showcase initiatives that demonstrate our sustainability leadership along with the data used to measure our progress. The impact report spotlights our global team and their actions to improve the world we all share. I am proud of their important work.”





Highlights of Mohawk’s 2024 impact report include:







SUSTAINABLE PRODUCT LEADERSHIP









Products reflecting Mohawk’s sustainable leadership include SolidTech



®



R, a high performance waterproof, PVC-free flooring alternative made with recycled, single-use plastics and natural stone; biophilic-inspired Mohawk Group carpet tile collections that provide a 5% additional carbon offset beyond its emissions; PETPremier



®



carpet for active homes with up to 63 recycled plastic bottles in each square yard; and beautiful North American ceramic tile collections, 99%+ of which contain recycled content.







Products reflecting Mohawk’s sustainable leadership include SolidTech R, a high performance waterproof, PVC-free flooring alternative made with recycled, single-use plastics and natural stone; biophilic-inspired Mohawk Group carpet tile collections that provide a 5% additional carbon offset beyond its emissions; PETPremier carpet for active homes with up to 63 recycled plastic bottles in each square yard; and beautiful North American ceramic tile collections, 99%+ of which contain recycled content.



Beyond billions of plastic bottles recycled into flooring, during 2024, the Company repurposed almost 1.5 billion pounds of waste wood into chipboards and upcycled almost 50 million pounds of discarded tires into decorative mats.













CARBON REDUCTION & RESOURCE CONSERVATION









In 2024, Mohawk exceeded its Scope 1, 2 and biogenic emissions intensity goal with a reduction of 30% from its 2010 baseline, leading to recognition as one of America’s climate leaders.







In 2024, Mohawk exceeded its Scope 1, 2 and biogenic emissions intensity goal with a reduction of 30% from its 2010 baseline, leading to recognition as one of America’s climate leaders.



Last year, Mohawk increased its renewable energy consumption by 117%, with a 53% increase in solar energy generated through rooftop panels.







Last year, Mohawk increased its renewable energy consumption by 117%, with a 53% increase in solar energy generated through rooftop panels.



Mohawk’s 2024 global water withdrawal intensity improved 45% from its 2010 baseline, reflecting millions of gallons of wastewater reused in or eliminated from manufacturing processes, particularly in its global ceramic tile operations.













HIGH PERFORMANCE WORKFORCE









Among Mohawk’s 41,900 associates around the world, 10.5% have worked with the Company for 25 or more years, contributing to Mohawk’s recognition as one of America’s top large employers.







Among Mohawk’s 41,900 associates around the world, 10.5% have worked with the Company for 25 or more years, contributing to Mohawk’s recognition as one of America’s top large employers.



Through safety initiatives and employee engagement, Mohawk’s global recordable incident rate has dropped approximately 35% compared to its 2010 baseline.











To read Mohawk’s complete 2024 impact report, please visit



here.









ABOUT MOHAWK INDUSTRIES







Mohawk Industries is a leading global flooring manufacturer, providing products that enhance residential and commercial spaces in approximately 180 countries. During the past two decades, we have expanded the Company’s operational footprint with manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, South America, Oceania and Asia. Our vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex.







Contact: Robert Webb – robert_webb@mohawkind.com





