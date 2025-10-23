Mohawk Industries Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) reported a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $108.8 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $162.0 million, or $2.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $166.5 million or $2.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $2.757 billion from $2.719 billion last year.

Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $108.8 Mln. vs. $162.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.75 vs. $2.55 last year. -Revenue: $2.757 Bln vs. $2.719 Bln last year.

