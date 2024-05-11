MoffettNathanson Upgrades Roblox (RBLX)

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2024, MoffettNathanson upgraded their outlook for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.63% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Roblox is 49.89. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 58.63% from its latest reported closing price of 31.45.

The projected annual revenue for Roblox is 3,744MM, an increase of 27.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,034 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roblox. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBLX is 0.46%, an increase of 0.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 461,459K shares. The put/call ratio of RBLX is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altos Ventures Management holds 44,122K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,927K shares , representing a decrease of 10.89%.

Baillie Gifford holds 28,607K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,739K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 15.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,333K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,032K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 43.91% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 13,289K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,254K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 48.88% over the last quarter.

Ieq Capital holds 12,410K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,725K shares , representing an increase of 21.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 29.17% over the last quarter.

Roblox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roblox's mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, more than 36 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over five million creators. Roblox believes in building a safe, civil, and diverse community-one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world.

