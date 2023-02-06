MoffettNathanson Downgrades T-Mobile Us (TMUS)

On February 6, 2023, MoffettNathanson downgraded their outlook for T-Mobile Us from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.40% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for T-Mobile Us is $180.61. The forecasts range from a low of $149.48 to a high of $228.90. The average price target represents an increase of 24.40% from its latest reported closing price of $145.19.

The projected annual revenue for T-Mobile Us is $84,578MM, an increase of 6.29%. The projected annual EPS is $6.81, an increase of 228.60%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Softbank Group holds 39,771,809 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,381,357 shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,846,703 shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 32.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,710,375 shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,463,033 shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 18,584,033 shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,008,739 shares, representing an increase of 13.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 18,414,124 shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,107,447 shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 5.10% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2226 funds or institutions reporting positions in T-Mobile Us. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 4.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TMUS is 0.7587%, an increase of 2.7719%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 626,248K shares.

T-Mobile US Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint.

