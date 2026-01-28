MOELIS AUSTRALIA SECURITIES Upgrades Bellevue Gold (BELGF)

Fintel reports that on January 21, 2026, MOELIS AUSTRALIA SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Bellevue Gold (OTCPK:BELGF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.77% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bellevue Gold is $1.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.67 to a high of $1.39. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.77% from its latest reported closing price of $1.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bellevue Gold is 266MM, a decrease of 32.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellevue Gold. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 12.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BELGF is 0.15%, an increase of 14.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.10% to 204,613K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 45,040K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,089K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BELGF by 18.99% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 26,781K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,282K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BELGF by 14.07% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 22,144K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,601K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,807K shares , representing an increase of 13.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BELGF by 4.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,846K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,815K shares , representing an increase of 15.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BELGF by 11.61% over the last quarter.

