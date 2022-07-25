ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) shareholder returns have been notable, earning 91% in 5 years

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last quarter. On the bright side the returns have been quite good over the last half decade. It has returned a market beating 91% in that time. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 40% decline over the last twelve months.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for ModivCare investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

ModivCare wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, ModivCare can boast revenue growth at a rate of 5.6% per year. Put simply, that growth rate fails to impress. The modest growth is probably broadly reflected in the share price, which is up 14%, per year over 5 years. The business could be one worth watching but we generally prefer faster revenue growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:MODV Earnings and Revenue Growth July 25th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling ModivCare stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 15% in the twelve months, ModivCare shareholders did even worse, losing 40%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 14% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for ModivCare you should know about.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

