ModivCare (MODV) Price Target Increased by 5.84% to 77.01

The average one-year price target for ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) has been revised to 77.01 / share. This is an increase of 5.84% from the prior estimate of 72.76 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.60 to a high of 110.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 96.60% from the latest reported closing price of 39.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in ModivCare. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 5.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MODV is 0.11%, an increase of 10.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 17,247K shares. The put/call ratio of MODV is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 2,983K shares representing 21.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668K shares, representing an increase of 44.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MODV by 44.10% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,031K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares, representing an increase of 33.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODV by 45.40% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 906K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODV by 30.41% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 835K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares, representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODV by 32.50% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 756K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 752K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODV by 45.44% over the last quarter.

ModivCare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ModivCare Inc. ('ModivCare') is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, which provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Its value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. The Company is a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ('Matrix Medical Network'), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance.

