Modivcare CFO, CIO To Leave; Not Planning Replacement

(RTTNews) - Modivcare Inc. (MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services firm, Monday said its Chief Financial Officer, Barb Gutierrez, and Jessica Kral, chief information officer, will leave the company.

The company said it does not plan to replace the roles currently.

"As Modivcare strives to advance its cost reduction and technology-driven integration efforts, the company has determined that it will not be replacing the CFO or CIO roles at this time. The company is confident that the experienced and capable teams already in place under both functions are well-positioned to support the next phase of Modivcare's growth and modernization strategy.," Modivcare said in a statement.

