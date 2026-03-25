Modiv Industrial Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Modiv Industrial Inc. (MDV) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.429 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $0.633 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.6% to $11.074 million from $11.730 million last year.

Modiv Industrial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.429 Mln. vs. $0.633 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $11.074 Mln vs. $11.730 Mln last year.

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