Is Modine's Climate Solutions Pivot a Margin Game Changer?

Modine Manufacturing MOD is undergoing a shift that could significantly improve its margin profile. The company is moving away from lower-margin, cyclical businesses and repositioning itself as a focused climate solutions player.

To that end, Modine has planned the separation of its Performance Technologies business through a Reverse Morris Trust transaction with Gentherm THRM. The deal is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of calendar 2026. This will allow MOD to exit a lower-margin, more cyclical automotive-exposed business.

Performance Technologies has been operating at mid-single-digit margins, significantly below the Climate Solutions segment. Fiscal 2026 sales from the Performance Technologies unit are guided to be flat to down 7%, with end markets expected to remain weak through fourth quarter. This combination of low margins and weak growth has been a structural drag on overall profitability.

In contrast, Climate Solutions is delivering strong double-digit growth and expanding margins, driven by higher-value, engineered products. This segment is increasingly becoming the core earnings driver for the company. In the last reported quarter, sales from the segment rose 51% year over year to $544.6 million on robust data center demand and contributions from recent HVAC acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA of $97.4 million translated to a 17.9% margin.

For the fourth quarter of 2026, the company expects segment margins in the 20-21% range and anticipates exiting fiscal 2026 at its highest quarterly margin level to date. Modine has set a fiscal 2027 margin target of 20-23% for Climate Solutions, implying continued improvement.

As Climate Solutions makes up a larger share of the business post-separation, this mix shift alone could drive meaningful expansion in overall company margins.

Management expects continued strong growth in Climate Solutions, with data center cooling remaining a key contributor. The company is investing ahead of demand—adding capacity and expanding production lines—to support this growth. While this has near-term implications for capital spending, it sets up the business for operating leverage as volumes scale.

Order pipelines have also expanded meaningfully, with management indicating multi-year demand visibility in certain areas. This provides more confidence in sustaining growth and supports the case for continued investment.

For investors, the story is not just about growth—it is about margin transformation. With the exit of a lower-margin segment and the rise of a higher-margin core business, Modine is setting up for a structurally stronger earnings profile. If execution holds, this pivot could indeed prove to be a meaningful margin game-changer.

Competitive Context

As Modine shifts toward a higher-margin climate solutions business, let’s see how it currently stacks up against established players like Trane Technologies TT and Johnson Controls JCI, both of which operate with consistently strong and stable margins.

Trane Technologies continues to benefit from strong demand in the HVAC market, driven by energy-efficient products and decarbonization initiatives across the United States and Europe. Its focus on customer-centric, innovative solutions is supporting steady growth. For 2026, Trane Technologies expects revenues to rise 8.5-9.5%, with organic growth of 6-7%. Profitability is also improving, with 2025 GAAP operating margin increasing 100 basis points (bps) and adjusted EBITDA margin reaching 20.1%, reflecting an expansion of 70 basis points.

Johnson Controls is seeing steady momentum across its longer-cycle businesses, supported by rising adoption of digital building solutions and ongoing cost-control efforts. These initiatives are translating into meaningful productivity gains. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Johnson Controls’ margins expanded across regions—Americas EBITA margin rose 20 bps on strong backlog conversion, EMEA margins increased 120 bps on pricing and productivity, while APAC saw a 290-bps jump driven by higher volumes and efficiency improvements.

The Zacks Rundown of MOD Stock

Shares of Modine have gained 47% year to date, outperforming the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, Modine trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4, above the industry.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

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MOD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gentherm Inc (THRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.