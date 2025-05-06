Modine (MOD) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

Modine (MOD) closed at $90.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.95%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.87%.

The heating and cooling products maker's shares have seen an increase of 24.34% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.54%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Modine in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, up 24.68% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $629.47 million, reflecting a 4.3% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Modine. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.88% lower. Modine is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Modine's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.64. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.65.

Also, we should mention that MOD has a PEG ratio of 0.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Original Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, positioning it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

