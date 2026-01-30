Modine (MOD) Soars 20.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Modine (MOD) shares ended the last trading session 20.3% higher at $176.72. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 10% gain over the past four weeks.

Modine’s shares surged after the company announced a definitive agreement to spin off its Performance Technologies business and simultaneously merge it with Gentherm through a Reverse Morris Trust transaction. The deal is structured to be tax-free for Modine and its shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Following the transaction, Modine will retain its Climate Solutions operations, positioning itself as a pure-play climate solutions company focused on high-growth data center and commercial HVAC and refrigeration markets.

This heating and cooling products maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%. Revenues are expected to be $763.38 million, up 23.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Modine, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MOD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Modine belongs to the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Another stock from the same industry, Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS), closed the last trading session 0.5% higher at $6.32. Over the past month, CTOS has returned 9.2%.

Custom Truck One Source's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.07. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +75%. Custom Truck One Source currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

