Modine (MOD) Q1 Sales Rise 3%

Key Points GAAP revenue of $682.8 million in Q1 FY2026 fell well short of analyst estimates, coming in 14.0% below expectations (GAAP).

Climate Solutions segment sales grew 11%, led by increased data center cooling product demand and $10 million in acquisition-driven sales.

Management raised full-year guidance for net sales growth to 10–15%, expecting a strong second half driven by data center cooling growth.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD), a leader in thermal management technology for vehicles and buildings, reported its Q1 FY2026 results on July 30, 2025. The company reported important growth in Climate Solutions and data center cooling, but missed expectations on both revenue (GAAP) and earnings (non-GAAP). Actual GAAP revenue was $682.8 million, which was $111.1 million below analyst estimates (GAAP); Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) were $1.06 compared to a $1.34 consensus. Despite this, Modine raised its outlook, increasing its net sales growth guidance to 10% to 15% and its adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $440 million to $470 million. as it anticipates acceleration in the second half, especially as new North American manufacturing capacity comes online. Overall, the quarter delivered growth in key areas but highlighted execution risks and heightened near-term leverage.

Metric Q1 FY2026(ended June 30, 2025) Q1 FY2026 Estimate Q1 FY2025(ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.06 $1.34 $1.04 1.9% Revenue (GAAP) $682.8 million $793.9 million $661.5 million 3.2% Adjusted EBITDA $101.4 million $100.9 million 0.5% Net Earnings (GAAP) $51.7 million $47.8 million 8.2% Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $0.2 million $13.7 million (98.5%)

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

Modine Manufacturing operates in thermal management, producing heating, cooling, and ventilation systems for sectors like data centers, vehicles, and commercial buildings. Its core business revolves around advanced climate solutions that support energy efficiency, reliable cooling, and sustainable technologies.

Recently, Modine has focused on growing its Climate Solutions segment, especially in data center cooling. The company applies an 80/20 principle, which means it prioritizes high-growth, high-margin products and market areas, while exiting less profitable lines. Success depends on innovation in thermal solutions, integration of newly acquired businesses, and improving operating efficiency to capture high demand in rapidly evolving sectors like digital infrastructure.

Quarter in Review: Growth and Challenges

The quarter saw revenue (GAAP) and EPS (non-GAAP) miss expectations by wide margins, with sales (GAAP) were $111.1 million below consensus and EPS (non-GAAP) came in 20.9% below projections. Still, the revenue figure (GAAP) was 3% higher than the year-ago quarter, powered by strong demand for data center cooling systems and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technologies. That segment posted an 11% jump in net sales to $397.4 million (GAAP), driven by strong demand for data center cooling systems and HVAC technologies. Recent acquisitions contributed $10 million in sales. Gross margin in Climate Solutions improved to 28.4%, with segment adjusted EBITDA rose 10% to $79.4 million.

The Performance Technologies segment presented a different picture. Revenue for the Performance Technologies segment declined 8%, operating income for the Performance Technologies segment fell 16%, and gross margin compressed significantly to 18.2% (GAAP), down 240 basis points. Market weakness for heavy-duty equipment, cyclical headwinds, increased material costs, and strategic product line exits drove much of the segment’s decline. The company incurred $4.8 million in restructuring charges, mainly for severance linked to Performance Technologies, part of its ongoing strategic repositioning under the 80/20 principle.

On the innovation front, Modine launched new modular data center cooling products. Modular cooling solutions provide ready-to-implement, high-density cooling for data centers. These systems allow rapid deployment, important for customers racing to expand digital infrastructure. While these offerings support long-term growth, the company noted no increase in addressable market size; rather, the products support quicker execution for customers.

Cash flow was another pressure point. Free cash flow dropped to $0.2 million from $13.7 million a year ago. This drop mainly reflects increased inventory as the company readied to meet upcoming demand, mainly in Climate Solutions. Net debt was $402.6 million as of June 30, 2025, up $123.4 million since March 31, 2025, due to borrowings for acquisitions. Management noted that these investments should drive future topline growth, but higher leverage and lower cash flow raise risk if growth ramps do not materialize as planned.

Management highlighted sustainability and environmental responsibility as ongoing priorities. Investments in research and development reached $35 million in FY2025, focused on creating climate-resilient, energy-efficient products. The company also continues to align its operations with the United Nations Global Compact.

Looking Ahead: Raised Guidance and Key Watch Points

Management raised its full-year outlook following Q1 FY2026. Modine now expects company-wide net sales (GAAP) to grow 10% to 15%, compared to the prior estimate of 2% to 10%. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was lifted as well, to a range of $440 million to $470 million, up from $420 million to $450 million. These upgrades reflect optimism for accelerated data center cooling revenue in the second half, helped by new North American manufacturing coming online and by full realization of recent acquisitions.

Guidance assumes stronger performance in the second half as production capacity increases and data center demand accelerates. However, Performance depends on the successful ramp-up of new facilities, integration of acquisitions, and maintaining capital discipline.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

