Modine Manufacturing's Earnings: A Preview

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92.

The market awaits Modine Manufacturing's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 18.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Modine Manufacturing's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.76 0.59 0.64 EPS Actual 1.04 0.77 0.74 0.89 Price Change % 19.0% -5.0% 3.0% -2.0%

Performance of Modine Manufacturing Shares

Shares of Modine Manufacturing were trading at $127.25 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 229.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Modine Manufacturing

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Modine Manufacturing.

The consensus rating for Modine Manufacturing is Buy, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $141.5, there's a potential 11.2% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Gentex, Autoliv and BorgWarner, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Gentex, with an average 1-year price target of $34.25, indicating a potential 73.08% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Autoliv is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $111.83, suggesting a potential 12.12% downside. For BorgWarner, analysts project an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, indicating a potential 66.21% downside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Gentex, Autoliv and BorgWarner, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Modine Manufacturing Buy 6.28% $162.60M 6.16% Gentex Neutral -1.81% $188.56M 3.55% Autoliv Neutral -1.14% $475M 5.84% BorgWarner Outperform -1.85% $685M 5.08%

Key Takeaway:

Modine Manufacturing ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co provides thermal management solutions to diversified markets and customers. The company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications in the United States. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers.

Financial Milestones: Modine Manufacturing's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Modine Manufacturing showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.28% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Modine Manufacturing's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.15%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Modine Manufacturing's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Modine Manufacturing's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.55, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

