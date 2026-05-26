Modine Manufacturing Co. Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $73.3 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $49.6 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Modine Manufacturing Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 47.5% to $954.4 million from $647.2 million last year.

Modine Manufacturing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $73.3 Mln. vs. $49.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.36 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue: $954.4 Mln vs. $647.2 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.