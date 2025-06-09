ModeX Therapeutics Establishes Scientific Advisory Board to Enhance Development of Multispecific Antibodies for Complex Diseases

ModeX Therapeutics forms a Scientific Advisory Board with leading experts to enhance its multispecific antibody pipeline for complex diseases.

ModeX Therapeutics Inc., an OPKO Health company, announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board to support the development of its immunology and oncology pipeline, which includes next-generation multispecific antibodies and vaccines. The board consists of prominent experts in the fields of cancer and immune-mediated diseases, including Drs. John Heymach, Ronald Levy, Myron Cohen, and Rafi Ahmed. These scientists are recognized for their significant contributions to biomedical research and the advancement of immunotherapies. Gary Nabel, ModeX's CEO, expressed enthusiasm for their collaboration in advancing therapies that target multiple disease pathways simultaneously. ModeX aims to revolutionize treatment for complex diseases by utilizing its proprietary MSTAR platform to develop multispecific therapeutics that can address intricate disease mechanisms, with ongoing clinical trials and promising candidates for the future.

Full Release





Will provide expertise across ModeX’s portfolio of next generation multispecific antibodies for complex diseases involving the immune system, including cancer









ModeX’s promising immunology pipeline includes first-in class drugs with two assets in ongoing clinical trials and multiple pre-IND assets to enter clinical trials







WESTON, Mass., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModeX Therapeutics Inc., an OPKO Health company (NASDAQ: OPK), today announced the creation of a Scientific Advisory Board to provide counsel and insight into the development of ModeX’s immunology and oncology-focused pipeline featuring potential first-in-class multispecific antibodies and vaccines developed with its proprietary MSTAR platform technology. Aligned with the company’s primary areas of focus, the board is comprised of established leaders across complex diseases involving the immune system including cancer, immune-mediated disease, and infectious diseases.





The founding members include Drs. John Heymach, Ronald Levy, Myron Cohen, and Rafi Ahmed. Each of these globally recognized researchers brings notable contributions to biomedical research and the translation of therapeutics to impact public health.





“We are excited to welcome to our team four eminent scientists who share our vision of advancing next-generation immune therapies that simultaneously attack multiple targets and help patients overcome devastating diseases,” said Gary Nabel, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of ModeX, and Chief Innovation Officer of OPKO.







Members of the ModeX Scientific Advisory Board include the following:











Rafi Ahmed, Ph.D. -



Director of the Emory Vaccine Center and Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar, Emory University School of Medicine. Dr. Ahmed’s work in immunology has been highly influential in shaping our understanding of immunological memory to vaccines and T cell exhaustion during chronic viral infection. These findings have led to improved vaccination strategies and to the development of PD-1 directed immunotherapy for cancer. Dr. Ahmed is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Medicine, and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.







Myron Cohen, M.D. -



Professor of Medicine, Microbiology, and Immunology at the University of North Carolina (UNC), Director at the UNC Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases, Associate Vice Chancellor for Global Health at UNC, and Associate Director of the UNC Center for AIDS Research. Dr. Cohen’s career has focused on the transmission of STDs, including HIV, and strategies for prevention. He was an architect of landmark studies that demonstrated that treatment of HIV prevents its transmission, a catalyst for current global HIV prevention efforts.







John Heymach, M.D., Ph.D. -



Chair of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology and a professor at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. He is a co-leader of the Center’s Lung Cancer Moon Shot and serves as a Principal Investigator of lung cancer programs funded by the National Cancer Institute, LUNGevity, and the American Association for Cancer Research. His research has led to novel therapeutic approaches for multiple types of lung cancer, and as a clinical investigator, he leads several biomarker-directed clinical trials using targeted and immunotherapy agents.







Ronald Levy, M.D. -



Professor of Medicine and Co-Director of the Hematologic Malignancies Program at Stanford University. He also serves as Associate Director of Translational Science for the Stanford Cancer Institute. His research has focused on monoclonal antibodies and the study of malignant lymphoma. Dr. Levy was a pioneer in successfully treating cancer with monoclonal antibodies and played a role in the development of rituximab for the treatment of lymphomas.











“Through my research I have witnessed how targeted antibody therapies have transformed the treatment of cancer and profoundly impacted patients’ lives globally,” said Dr. Ronald Levy, a Professor of Medicine, and Co-Director of the Hematologic Malignancies Program at Stanford University. “Multispecific treatments are writing the next chapter by overcoming the limitations of existing antibody treatments and expanding accessibility to many more patients. Alongside the experts joining me on this advisory board, I look forward to helping the ModeX team fulfill this mission.”





“Drs. Heymach, Levy, Cohen, and Ahmed are globally recognized leaders in their respective field. We are grateful for their interest, counsel and support to achieve the full potential of our proprietary multispecific antibody technologies including to revolutionize the treatment landscape for millions of patients,” said Phillip Frost, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Elias Zerhouni, M.D., Vice Chairman and President, of OPKO.







Beyond bispecifics: ModeX’s multispecific antibody platform







Multispecific therapeutics represent the future of medicine. Many untreatable or complex conditions arise from multiple disease pathways, yet most medicines only act on a single target. ​



​



ModeX overcomes these challenges by combining natural protein structures to create unique multispecific medicines that can harness the immune system and address the complexity of disease.



​









About ModeX Therapeutics







ModeX Therapeutics is the leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing unique and proprietary multispecific therapeutics. Its MSTAR platform unites the power of multiple biologics in a single molecule to create multispecific antibodies that bind four or more targets with unprecedented versatility and potency to fight complex diseases. Its promising first-in-class immunology pipeline includes candidates against immune diseases, including cancer (both solid and hematologic tumors), immune impairment, as well as several of the world’s most pressing viral threats. Its founding team includes globally recognized medical innovators with proven track records of delivering breakthroughs for patients. ModeX is an OPKO Health company based in Weston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit



www.modextx.com



.







About OPKO Health, Inc.







OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development and commercialization expertise, and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit



www.opko.com



.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning, including whether the benefits of the Scientific Advisory Board will be realized, including whether the Board will effectively aid in the advancement and development of ModeX’s immunology and oncology focused pipeline as well as other non-historical statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding our business, technologies and products, financial condition, strategies or prospects. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include those described in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed and to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as liquidity issues and the risks inherent in funding, developing and obtaining regulatory approvals of new, commercially-viable and competitive products and treatments, the success of our relationship with our commercial partners, that earlier clinical results of effectiveness and safety may not be reproducible or indicative of future results, and that currently available over-the-counter and prescription products, as well as products under development by others, may prove to be as or more effective than our products for the indications being studied. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new products and indications, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.









