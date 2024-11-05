Modest Growth and Stability for Computer Institute of Japan

Computer Institute Of Japan, Ltd. (JP:4826) has released an update.

Computer Institute of Japan, Ltd. reported a modest growth in net sales for the three months ending September 2024, with a 5.6% increase compared to the same period last year. However, operating and ordinary profits showed only slight changes, reflecting a challenging business environment. Despite these hurdles, the company maintains a strong equity ratio of 79.2%, indicating financial stability.

