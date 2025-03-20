Moderna's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Moderna. Our analysis of options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $977,910, and 2 were calls, valued at $135,544.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $150.0 for Moderna over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Moderna stands at 3553.6, with a total volume reaching 24,794.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Moderna, situated within the strike price corridor from $25.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.75 $8.45 $8.5 $30.00 $579.7K 3.1K 687 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.9 $45.00 $108.3K 7.5K 357 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.47 $2.46 $2.47 $25.00 $87.4K 6.1K 454 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.4 $4.35 $4.4 $35.00 $82.7K 816 216 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.4 $5.35 $5.35 $35.00 $60.4K 7.6K 30

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

In light of the recent options history for Moderna, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Moderna Trading volume stands at 2,111,612, with MRNA's price up by 0.24%, positioned at $33.4. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 42 days. Expert Opinions on Moderna

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $59.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Moderna, targeting a price of $78. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

