Moderna Unusual Options Activity For October 02

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) we detected 44 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 30 are puts, for a total amount of $2,727,271 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $652,606.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $175.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 1078.22 with a total volume of 29,102.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.25 $8.0 $8.05 $55.00 $1.0M 1.4K 1.2K MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.9 $22.0 $22.4 $75.00 $232.9K 1.3K 104 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.15 $5.75 $6.05 $50.00 $229.2K 1.2K 1.0K MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.9 $7.0 $7.0 $95.00 $138.6K 5 198 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $37.4 $37.3 $37.4 $100.00 $127.1K 3.5K 34

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Moderna, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Moderna Trading volume stands at 4,087,379, with MRNA's price down by -1.17%, positioned at $63.18. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 29 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Moderna with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.