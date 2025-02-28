Moderna Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,135,204 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $483,749.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $60.0 for Moderna over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Moderna stands at 3878.9, with a total volume reaching 3,512.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Moderna, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $6.2 $6.0 $6.15 $30.00 $615.0K 1.9K 1.2K MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.05 $6.95 $7.05 $30.00 $282.0K 13.7K 408 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.75 $2.53 $2.74 $40.00 $134.1K 4.0K 569 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.4 $3.25 $3.4 $45.00 $98.9K 6.6K 7 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.45 $5.35 $5.35 $35.00 $96.2K 7.4K 543

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Current Position of Moderna Currently trading with a volume of 4,492,595, the MRNA's price is down by -2.28%, now at $30.38. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days. Expert Opinions on Moderna

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $49.25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

