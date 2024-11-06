Moderna Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Moderna.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $214,735, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $478,040.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $130.0 for Moderna over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Moderna's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Moderna's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Moderna Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $1.31 $1.27 $1.31 $60.00 $107.5K 2.9K 1.6K MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.55 $3.35 $3.35 $50.00 $105.8K 4.7K 513 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $16.7 $16.65 $16.65 $40.00 $88.2K 40 150 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $17.0 $16.65 $16.65 $40.00 $78.2K 40 97 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $17.4 $16.65 $16.65 $40.00 $73.2K 40 50

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,021,467, with MRNA's price down by -1.31%, positioned at $52.59. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Moderna

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $69.25.

An analyst from Bernstein has revised its rating downward to Market Perform, adjusting the price target to $55. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Moderna, maintaining a target price of $108. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Underweight rating for Moderna, targeting a price of $59. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on Moderna with a target price of $55.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

