Moderna (MRNA) Posts Upbeat Data on Bivalent COVID Booster Jab

Moderna, Inc. MRNA recently announced new clinical data on its first bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster candidate, mRNA-1273.211, which includes mutations found in the Beta variant of concern that have been persistent in other variants, including Omicron.

Data from the study showed that a 50 µg dose of the candidate elicited a superior antibody response compared to Moderna’s currently authorized COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273(50 µg), against all variants of concern — Beta, Delta and Omicron. The superiority was further maintained against the Beta and Omicron variants in patients even after six months of receiving the candidate.

Compared with a booster dose of mRNA-1273, the study participants who received mRNA-1273.211 elicited a 2.20-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies against Omicron after one month of booster administration. Moreover, a 2.15-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies was observed in participants after six months of receiving the booster shot.

The safety profile of the bivalent booster candidate was also consistent with the authorized booster dose of mRNA-1273. mRNA-1273.211 has been designed to target the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Beta variant of the virus. The booster candidate is also expected to be used against emerging variants.

Shares of Moderna have lost 39.9% in the year so far compared with the industry’s 14.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Apart from mRNA-1273.211, Moderna is also evaluating mRNA-1273.214, a bivalent COVID-19 booster candidate based on the Omicron variant. The candidate is currently being evaluated in phase II/II study. Initial data from this study are expected later this year in the second quarter. Data from this study will also influence Moderna’s decision to select this candidate for the Northern Hemisphere fall 2022 booster.

Please note that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna, including its bivalent booster candidates, is based on mRNA technology. Another vaccine based on mRNA technology is Comirnaty, developed by Pfizer PFE in collaboration with BioNTech BNTX.

The COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech are currently the only ones that have received full approval from the FDA for use in adults. In fact, the booster doses of these vaccines are also authorized for use in adults.

However, Comirnaty has an edge over MRNA’s COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is currently the only vaccine authorized for emergency use in the United States as a primary two-dose regimen in individuals aged five years and above. While a booster dose of Comirnaty is authorized for use in individuals aged 12 years and above, the regulatory agency also approved the same for certain immunocompromised children aged between 5 years and 11 years. Pfizer/BioNTech also plans to seek authorization to use a booster dose in the 5-11 year age bracket.

Moderna is yet to gain authorization to use its COVID vaccine, either as a primary regimen or booster dose, in individuals under 18 years of age.

Following the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States resulting from the Omicron BA.2 subvariant, the same has reignited demand for the COVID vaccines. A surge in COVID-19 cases is likely to drive the demand for vaccines and booster doses.

Moderna, Inc. Price

Moderna, Inc. price | Moderna, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Moderna currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A better-ranked stock in the same sector is Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share estimates for 2022 have increased from $14.52 to $14.58 in the past 30 days. The same for 2023 has increased from $15.31 to $15.37 in the past 30 days. Shares of VRTX have risen 28.7% year to date.

Earnings of Vertex Pharmaceuticals beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 10%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.