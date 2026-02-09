Moderna (MRNA) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $41.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.29% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.9%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 19.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Moderna in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 13, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$2.6, indicating a 4% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $661.4 million, showing a 31.53% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$7.81 per share and a revenue of $1.88 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.95% and -41.83%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.48% upward. As of now, Moderna holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

