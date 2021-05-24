Markets
Moderna Expands Partnership With Aldevron For COVID-19 MRNA Vaccine And Therapeutic Pipeline

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced Monday its agreement with Aldevron, LLC, a provider of high-quality plasmid DNA, mRNA and recombinant proteins necessary for vaccines, gene and cell therapy, in support of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and additional programs in its clinical development pipeline.

Under the expanded deal, Aldevron will supply plasmid DNA to serve as the genetic template for generating the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine and other investigational programs in Moderna's pipeline.

The company noted that Aldevron's production of DNA continues to take place in its GMP facility located in Fargo, North Dakota. Further, Aldevron has completed buildout and validation of an additional 189,000 sq ft expansion to the GMP facility on its 14-acre Breakthrough Campus, enabling additional manufacturing capacity.

