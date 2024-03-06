Model Portfolios: Building Confidence Through Consistency

It’s a simple truth: the more you do something, the better you’ll become at that task. For financial advisors, communicating with clients consistently and confidently is one of those skills that is essential to a healthy practice.

Let’s apply this concept to explaining to a client their investment portfolio: how it was constructed, how it’s maintained, and why it has the components it does. Imagine two scenarios: one where you’ve built customized portfolios for each of your clients and another where you’ve implemented a set of model portfolios across your book of business. In which scenario would you feel more confident explaining each approach to each client?

The point is this: model portfolios offer more than just operational efficiency. They provide advisors with the benefit of consistent communication. By implementing a defined set of investment strategies across your client base, you can polish your investment story into a clear and consistent narrative.

This consistency translates to proficiency and, ultimately, confidence. You become adept at articulating its nuances and rationale by repeatedly explaining a unified investment approach. And the more practiced you become at telling your story, the more confidence you convey to your clients.

Finsum: Find out how model portfolios can help you tell your clients a consistent and compelling investment story, building trust and confidence.

model portfolios

adivsors

client management

practice management

