Model portfolios make the rounds

The model target segment, it seems, get around. Even without an Uber app. It goes like this: the segment represents 26% of industry advisor asset, with advisors checking in at 46% and advisory practices, 61%, according to fundssociety.com. Yep; spreading the wealth, so to speak.

So, what’s the draw? Well…if you have to ask. That said, if you do, tax efficiency’s among the headline requests for financial advisors deep diving the upside of the portfolios. Particularly noteworthy; 60% of model providers report receiving at least some requests from advisors surrounding this objective.

“This aligns with a broader industry trend regarding the importance of effective tax management as a way to add value to client portfolios,” says Matt Apkarian, associate director. “Advisors want to be able to effectively tax-loss harvest, and to be able to reduce the tax impact of changing investment solutions.”

What’s more, the popularity of model portfolio’s isn’t hightailing it out of doge anytime soon. Along those lines, the clients of advisors should keep an eye on the mail. Eighty two will be the recipients of targeted or comprehensive financial planning services by next year, according to napa-net.org.

