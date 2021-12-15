Personal Finance

Model Portfolios Help Mitigate Client Stress

Model portfolios allow the feel of tailored experience with the ability to hit wider audiences by addressing the specific risks, features or scenarios investors are concerned about. WisdomTree has been a leader in model portfolio development by providing options across diverse assets such as equity, fixed-income, strategic multi-asset, growth oriented, and dividend options. On top of this they build out scenario focused funds.Their fixed income funds are focusing on shorter duration quality bonds while dipping into alternative credit. They have also developed a variety of international funds that focus on developing countries in order to meet the needs of investors worried the U.S. equity market is too overvalued.

FINSUM: Model portfolios are giving advisors a strong option for targeted concerns that face their clients like volatility and inflation.

