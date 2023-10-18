Model Portfolios Free Up Time for Client Services

Often, there is a mismatch between how an advisor spends his or her time, and what drives ultimate success for the practice. By embracing technology and model portfolios, advisors can free up more time to invest in activities that build their business such as client service, marketing, and prospecting.

Surveys show that client retention and satisfaction are ultimately linked to frequent communication. However, many advisors are spending a chunk of their time managing portfolios and researching investment ideas. In fact, some research indicates that advisor-managed portfolios underperform especially in more volatile markets.

Now, there are increasingly more complicated and sophisticated investment options which increases the burden on advisors and further compromises client services. With model portfolios, advisors can outsource large parts of the process such as research, portfolio management, and onboarding while providing more options and better performance.

By outsourcing this function, advisors can also reduce costs and create greater efficiencies. Model portfolios can also help in other areas such as tax management which is another priority for clients. By centralizing information, it can identify opportunities across portfolios and lead to a more personalized experience.

Ultimately, model portfolios are a way for advisors to leverage technology to drive better outcomes for their clients and business while creating a more efficient practice.

Finsum: Model portfolios offer many benefits to advisors. The primary one is it frees up more time for client service.

