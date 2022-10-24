Model portfolios find their groove

Seems advisors are grooving on model portfolios.

Why are they among the popular kids on the block?

Well, with the growing commoditization of portfolio management, the portfolios are viewed as an effective means by which to abet the ability of advisors to effectively serve clients and foster the growth of their business, according the latest Cerulli Edge—U.S. Advisor Edition, reported lifehealth.com.

“This saved time can be put toward client-facing activities, a particularly important activity, for example, for younger advisors that are focused on asset gathering and building a book of business,” said Brad Bruenell, associate analyst, the site reported

Then there’s the flexibility of the portfolios. Based on the circumstances of individuals and advisors and their practices, the way fit an advisors’ practice can vary – and in no small way, according to fundssociety.com.

And in the category that some things are downright worth the wait – even if it can be a bit maddening at times – the industry’s gradual segue toward a financial planning oriented service model will represent a potent catalyst toward the adoption of model portfolios, said Cerulli.









