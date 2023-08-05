Model Portfolios Equate to More Scalability, Better Returns

When it comes to financial advisors, many instantly think of managing portfolios and selecting stocks. While many advisors still cling to this model, model portfolios are increasingly gaining favor. For one, portfolio management at the client level is not scalable which means that advisors would eventually be overburdened if the firm keeps growing.

Equally important, it frees up time for them to focus on the activities that actually drive success for their practices - client relations and effective prospecting. Also, most research shows that advisors who actively manage portfolios don’t necessarily generate better returns in the long-term.

According to research from Cerulli Associates, model portfolios generated better returns than advisor-managed portfolios over multiple timeframes. And, this discrepancy widened during periods when the market experienced a negative quarter as model portfolios outperformed 60% of the time amid these conditions.

The biggest drawback for advisor-led portfolios is the wide dispersion and variability of performance especially compared to model portfolios which had much steadier performance. Given that model portfolios are leading to better returns for clients with less volatility and also frees up time for advisors to focus on client relations and growing their business, the continued proliferation of model portfolios seems inevitable.

Finsum: Model portfolios are taking an increasing share of the asset management pie. The benefits for advisors are obvious in terms of growing their business but research is also showing better returns with less volatility.

clients

advisors

model portfolios

