Model portfolios bring home the bacon

Model portfolios? Nope; they’re not exactly collecting dust. As of March of last year, they were home to nearly $350 billion in assets, according to thinkadvisor.com. Did some say increase? Must have, because that represents a jump of 22% over the prior nine months, reported Morningstar in June.

Using model portfolios, of course, investors are able to leverage simple, effective investment methods, according to smartasset.com. The icing on the cake: minimal management is needed.

In an idyllic world, a combo of management investments based on deep dive research is behind every portfolio.

Naturally, it’s not all sugar and spices. Your asset management goes at least partially by the wayside when you put a model portfolio in your arsenal. Now, if you don’t like the idea of acquiescing total control of your cash to a financial advisor, well, a model portfolio might not be your cup of java.

And performance? No different than any other investment: guarantees: forget it. After all, professional management doesn’t translate into automatic performance.

model portfolios

investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.