Model Portfolios Are Like Efficiency Alpha For Advisors

May 18, 2024 — 12:56 pm EDT

Advisors are constantly looking for the latest tools that can help them manage their practice more efficiently without giving up returns in exchange. With the rapid developments in model portfolios, the technology is finally there to deliver the aforementioned goals in a timely manner. 

 

Utilizing these models helps advisors draw on institutional expertise while still customizing to address each client's unique needs, ensuring a consistent experience for all clients. This strategy combines the benefits of professional research with the advisor’s ability to manage and optimize portfolios, facilitating both improved performance and efficient firm scaling. 

 

By employing technology for asset research and replacement, advisors can integrate customization, allowing them to dedicate more time to client relationships and business growth.

Finsum: This efficiency gained by streamlining portfolio construction allows advisors to improve their relationships with clients. 

