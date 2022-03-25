Model Portfolios are Growing in Transparency

One of the biggest criticisms of model portfolios is that they are opaque black boxes that investors are worried about, but BlackRock could be shaking things up. A new suite of actively managed model portfolios will be registered on the Nasdaq Fund Network. The models will be available across a variety of ‘themes’ and will be registered with six-character symbols. NFN will dismantle statistics and strategy to increase transparency for the Models. Model portfolios were once an obscure investment but they are growing in popularity and hopefully building a better bridge to advisors and portfolio managers.

Finsum: This is a big step for models and will hopefully increase confidence in them as a product with investors.

models

model portfolios

RIAs

customization

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.