Model Portfolio’s Advantage May Be Off Script

Some advisors think of model portfolios as a tool for advisors that is rigid: a pre-selected allocation not to be tampered with. However, the model portfolio’s true advantage is that it brings an element of customization. This varies based on how an advisor implements the options, but overall because investors own the underlying asset, unlike a mutual fund they can add/drop for customization. This gives investors an edge for tax loss harvesting or tweaking to add a growth stock for example. To add to that models are relatively fee efficient particularly when it comes to their mutual fund counterparts while bringing most of the same options.

Finsum: A model portfolio can also be selected for its inherent traits as well and provide advisors with more flexibility than they are perceived to have.

portfolio

model portfolios

models

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.