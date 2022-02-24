Model Portfolio Loyalty is High

A new study from Escalent details model portfolio use and acceleration since the pandemic. There has been a slow number of model portfolio adoption from third party issuers since the pandemic but those already using third party MP have had a significant uptick with over a fourth of them have seen an increase in use. However, advisors that lean on in-house production have mainly kept it that way which is a little over half of the users. Overall third-party adoption is still on the rise, and that's despite advisors' apprehension of MPs when compared to standard active management during high volatility.

Finsum: Model portfolios seem to be simplifying the advisor decision-making process, regardless of whether they are in-house or third party.

models

personalization

risk

hedging

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.