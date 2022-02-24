Markets

Model Portfolio Loyalty is High

Model Portfolio Loyalty is High

A new study from Escalent details model portfolio use and acceleration since the pandemic. There has been a slow number of model portfolio adoption from third party issuers since the pandemic but those already using third party MP have had a significant uptick with over a fourth of them have seen an increase in use. However, advisors that lean on in-house production have mainly kept it that way which is a little over half of the users. Overall third-party adoption is still on the rise, and that's despite advisors' apprehension of MPs when compared to standard active management during high volatility.

Finsum: Model portfolios seem to be simplifying the advisor decision-making process, regardless of whether they are in-house or third party.

