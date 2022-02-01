Model Portfolio Blowback Overhyped

Model Portfolios got some widespread skepticism thrown their direction when a group of academics wrote a paper criticizing their usage. The points centered around conflicts of interests and the fee structure. However, model portfolios are templates for investing and so their optimization might not be the ‘perfect’ formula for everyone. Additionally, of course funds are going to include their own products in model portfolios (even if they have higher fees), because they believe their products are superior. In fact, funds would be violating their fiduciary duty if they didn’t honestly think their own ETF was a better product at a slightly higher fee structure.

FINSUM: Cherry picking better-performing portfolios after the fact is an unfair advantage; many model portfolios have different risk factors.

