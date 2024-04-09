Model N (MODN) to be Acquired by Vista in $1.25 Billion Deal

Model N Inc. MODN and Vista Equity Partners have inked a definitive buyout agreement. Per the deal, Vista will acquire MODN for approximately $1.25 billion. The merger signals a strategic move in the enterprise software domain.



Vista, a prominent global investment firm, will procure all the outstanding shares of Model N common stock at $30.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. This offer, constituting a premium of around 23% over the 30-day volume weighted average share price prior to the announcement, underscores Vista's commitment to recognizing Model N's value.



The transaction delivers immediate cash value to stockholders and aligns with the company's long-term objectives. For Model N, the acquisition by Vista opens doors to enhanced resources, positioning it for sustained growth and market leadership in the years to come. Vista's recognition of Model N's expertise in revenue management solutions for Life Sciences and advanced technology industries further solidifies the strategic fit.



Model N’s prospects in the Life Sciences and High Tech vertical are bright owing to the increasing ineffectiveness of legacy systems. Companies using legacy systems like spreadsheets are finding it difficult to keep pace with the current industry trends that include shorter product lifecycles, increasing compliance & regulatory controls, and growing volumes of transactional data.



Model N’s cloud-based revenue management solutions are also well-suited to address the current unique needs of these industries. The company’s solutions provide higher return on investment as well as plug gaps in the end-to-end revenue management process that legacy systems fail to do. This improves the top-line growth of the companies, in turn boosting the adoption of Model N’s solutions.



The acquisition, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to conclude in mid-2024. Upon finalization, Model N will transition into a privately held entity, ceasing its listing on public markets.



The stock has gained 22.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s rise of 34.4%.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Model N currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Airgain, Inc. AIRG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 35%.



Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Airgain offers integrated wireless solutions in the form of antenna products. These products are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive and consumer markets. Ideal for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide, the customizable antennas from Airgain serve both indoor and outdoor connectivity issues.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.5% and delivered an earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Headquartered in White Plains, NY, Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR develops and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand.



Turtle Beach is well-positioned to benefit from quality products and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Its headsets are suited for learning and working remotely via video or audio conferencing. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%. It has a VGM Score of A.

Model N, Inc. (MODN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

