Modec Reports Strong Growth in 2024 Financials

Modec (JP:6269) has released an update.
Modec, Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with revenue rising by 20.5% to reach $2.99 billion and profit before tax surging by 165.4% to $250.1 million, compared to the same period last year. The company’s profit attributable to owners increased dramatically by 376.3% to $171 million. Modec anticipates continued growth for the full year, forecasting a 20.3% increase in revenue to $4.3 billion.
