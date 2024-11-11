News & Insights

Modec Reports Strong Growth in 2024 Financials

November 11, 2024 — 10:22 pm EST

Modec (JP:6269) has released an update.

Modec, Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with revenue rising by 20.5% to reach $2.99 billion and profit before tax surging by 165.4% to $250.1 million, compared to the same period last year. The company’s profit attributable to owners increased dramatically by 376.3% to $171 million. Modec anticipates continued growth for the full year, forecasting a 20.3% increase in revenue to $4.3 billion.

