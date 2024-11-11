MODEC Reports Robust Growth and Dividend Increase

Modec (JP:6269) has released an update.

MODEC, Inc. has reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with revenue rising by 20.5% and profit attributable to owners surging by 376.3% compared to the previous year. The company also announced an increase in its cash dividends, forecasting a total of 60 yen per share for 2024, up from 20 yen in 2023. These results and projections reflect MODEC’s strong operational growth and enhanced shareholder returns.

