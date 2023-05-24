MOD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.77, changing hands as low as $19.54 per share. Modine Manufacturing Co shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MOD's low point in its 52 week range is $8.49 per share, with $26.9029 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.75.

