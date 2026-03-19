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Mobix Labs Stock Gains On Anti-Drone Tech Program Selection

March 19, 2026 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mobix Labs, Inc. (MOBX) are climbing about 23 percent on Thursday morning trading after the company was selected by a major munitions manufacturer to support a feasibility program focused on next-generation smart munitions technology for anti-drone applications.

The company's shares are currently trading at $0.5623 on the Nasdaq, up 23.69 percent. The stock opened at $0.6 and has climbed as high as $0.6 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $0.1310 to $1.44.

The selection reflects Mobix Labs' expanding role in advanced defense technologies and highlights the company's ability to support next-generation systems.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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