Markets
MOBX

Mobix Labs Secures U.S. Navy Tomahawk Missile Component Order; Stock Soars

March 03, 2026 — 08:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mobix Labs, Inc. (MOBX) are up in premarket trading by nearly 161% following the major defense contract.

The company announced that it has received a significant production purchase order from the U.S. Navy for components used in the Tomahawk cruise missile program. The company's high-reliability filtering component, designed to protect sensitive onboard electronics from electromagnetic interference, is already integrated into the missile system and will now see expanded demand as production accelerates.

CEO Phil Sansone emphasized that being a qualified, production-ready supplier on an active U.S. defense platform allows Mobix Labs to scale quickly as procurement volumes rise. The Tomahawk remains a central long-range strike weapon for the U.S. military, launched from ships and submarines, and continues to play a key role in current operations.

Beyond this order, Mobix Labs is pursuing a targeted acquisition strategy to broaden its footprint in defense and aerospace markets, aiming to add complementary technologies and deepen participation in long-duration military programs.

MOBX has traded between $0.13 and $1.44 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading session at $0.17, up 7.27%. The stock surged in pre-market trading Tuesday to $0.46, up 161%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MOBX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.