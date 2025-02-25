Mobilicom Limited Expands Blue UAS Framework Approval with Addition of SkyHopper PRO Micro Datalink

Mobilicom's SkyHopper PRO Micro joins the Blue UAS Framework, enhancing its approved UAS technology for the U.S. DoD.

Mobilicom Limited announced that its SkyHopper PRO Micro datalink has been added to the U.S. Department of Defense's Blue UAS Framework, marking the third of Mobilicom's datalink products to receive this approval. This follows the prior inclusion of the SkyHopper PRO and SkyHopper PRO Lite. The Blue UAS Framework aims to promote compliant and secure commercial drone technology for the military, helping to highlight Mobilicom's role as a trusted supplier of end-to-end solutions for UAS manufacturers. The SkyHopper PRO Micro is designed for high-volume production in lightweight drones and robotics, featuring significant cybersecurity measures to protect communications against threats. Mobilicom's solutions adhere to NDAA requirements, ensuring that their technology aligns with defense procurement standards.

Potential Positives

Mobilicom's SkyHopper PRO Micro has been added to the Blue UAS Framework, expanding the company's presence in the Department of Defense's approved product list.

The inclusion of three of Mobilicom’s datalinks in the Blue UAS program enhances the company's visibility and reputation as a trusted provider of UAS solutions for defense applications.

This recognition may lead to increased sales opportunities with top-tier OEMs servicing the DoD and allied military forces, bolstering Mobilicom's market position.

The SkyHopper models feature advanced cybersecurity protections, addressing critical communication security needs for mission-critical applications in contested environments.

Potential Negatives

The announcement heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which may lead to overvaluation of the company's current achievements and potential future success.

While the addition of another datalink to the approved list is positive, it raises concerns about the limited nature of their product offerings and potential reliance on a narrow range of technology to compete in a rapidly evolving market.

Mobilicom's continued compliance with NDAA requirements suggests heightened scrutiny of its supply chain and manufacturing practices, which could impact operational flexibility and growth potential.

FAQ

What is the significance of the Blue UAS program?

The Blue UAS program vets and scales commercial UAS technology for the DoD, ensuring compliance and reducing risks for government customers.

Which Mobilicom products are included in the Blue UAS Framework?

The SkyHopper PRO Micro, SkyHopper PRO, and SkyHopper PRO Lite datalinks are all approved in the Blue UAS Framework.

How does Mobilicom ensure cybersecurity in its UAS solutions?

Mobilicom employs its ICE cybersecurity protection to secure mission-critical communications against electronic warfare threats, ensuring robust operational resilience.

What markets does Mobilicom serve with its UAS technology?

Mobilicom provides end-to-end UAS solutions for both defense and commercial markets, including services for the U.S. DoD and international customers.

What advantages does the SkyHopper PRO Micro offer?

The SkyHopper PRO Micro features an ultra-compact design and is optimized for high-volume production in loitering munitions and mini drones.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release







Marks the 3rd Mobilicom datalink to be added to the approved short list of products in the Blue UAS program designed to secure commercial UAS technology for the Department of Defense











Palo Alto, California, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Mobilicom







Limited



(



Nasdaq: MOB



), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has expanded the number of Mobilicom datalinks approved and included in the



Blue UAS Framework



, with the addition of



SkyHopper PRO Micro



.













The move follows the DIU’s recent approval of the Company’s



SkyHopper PRO



and



SkyHopper PRO Lite



datalinks for the Blue UAS Framework. This most recent expansion of Mobilicom’s list of products in the Blue UAS Framework is expected to further drive Mobilicom’s growing prominence as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions for top-tier OEMs of uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) that sell to the DoD, America’s military allies, and global commercial customers for industrial applications.





“We are very proud of how rapidly our growing slate of field-proven UAS solutions are being recognized, evaluated, and approved by the DIU for the Blue UAS Framework,” stated Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam. “We believe this is a direct result of the performance, value, and security offered by our systems, which today are critical components in UASs manufactured by Tier-1 OEMs and used in the most challenging environments globally.”





Mobilicom’s NDAA-compliant end-to-end hardware and software solutions are currently integrated into drones and robotics deployed in defense and commercial applications worldwide, including in UASs procured by the U.S. DoD. Federal contractors are required to abide by NDAA requirements, which prohibit the use of equipment made in China.





The SkyHopper PRO Micro is an ultra-compact cognitive software defined radio (SDR) designed for high-volume production of loitering munitions, mini drones, and robotics. With a small C-SWaP (cost, size, weight, and power), it offers reliable communication for mission-critical applications, ensuring seamless integration into lightweight and high-performance platforms.





All three Blue UAS-certified SkyHopper models feature Mobilicom's ICE cybersecurity protection, which secures mission-critical communications against electronic warfare threats. The combination of SkyHopper SDRs and ICE delivers unparalleled operational resilience, providing robust, secure performance in contested environments.







About Blue UAS











The Blue UAS Framework was established by the DIU to rapidly vet and scale commercial UAS technology for the DoD. The program tests, selects, and maintains a roster of NDAA compliant, policy approved UAS components and software that meet the standards of the DoD and its Programs of Record, as well as serving the needs of industry, federal, state, and local governments. The framework provides a short list of approved venders with advanced capabilities to Blue UAS developers, thereby reducing risk for government customers. Criteria for consideration for the Blue UAS program include endorsement of the vendor by a DoD sponsor, offering a new capability not previously available, and no overlap with other platforms already on the Blue UAS list.







About Mobilicom







Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.





For investors, please use



https://ir.mobilicom.com/







For company, please use



www.mobilicom.com









Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its growing prominence as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions for top-tier OEMs of uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) that sell to the DoD, America’s military allies, and global commercial customers for industrial applications. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.











For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:









Liad Gelfer







Mobilicom Ltd







liad.gelfer@mobilicom.com





