mobilezone holding (SWX:MOZN) Price Target Increased by 19.83% to 14.79

The average one-year price target for mobilezone holding (SWX:MOZN) has been revised to CHF 14,79 / share. This is an increase of 19.83% from the prior estimate of CHF 12,34 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 14,64 to a high of CHF 15,22 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.21% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 15,44 / share.

mobilezone holding Maintains 5.83% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 5.83%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -1.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in mobilezone holding. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 93.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOZN is 0.01%, an increase of 50.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.94% to 36K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.