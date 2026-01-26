Mobileye's New AI Architecture Could Solve a Problem Crushing Robotaxi Economics

Key Points

For robotaxies to be economical, remote operators must be able to handle far more vehicles than they currently do.

Mobileye has a new architecture that offloads some non-safety computations to the cloud, while keeping critical safety-related AI workloads in-vehicle.

The company believes this could drastically reduce the need for remote operators, an expensive component for any robotaxi business.

10 stocks we like better than Mobileye Global ›

Robotaxis may very well be the future of transportation, but there's one critical problem that must be solved first. Goldman Sachs estimates that the current generation of robotaxis in service today requires one remote operator for every three cars. Remote operators are required to rescue robotaxis from situations the onboard AI can't handle. A December incident in San Francisco, where Waymo robotaxis snarled traffic after a power outage disabled traffic signals, is a reminder that robotaxis still have a long way to go.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Goldman Sachs sees reducing the costs associated with remote operators as a necessary requirement for the robotaxi business to flourish. It predicts that by 2030, a single operator should be able to handle 10 robotaxis simultaneously, rising to 35 by 2040. Reaching those levels will require some technological innovation.

One possible solution was outlined by Mobileye (NASDAQ: MBLY) during its fourth-quarter earnings call. The autonomous driving company thinks it has found a way to make remote operators largely unnecessary.

Pairing fast AI with slow AI

Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua outlined the company's "fast-think, slow-think" architecture during theearnings call The key innovation is splitting the AI workloads involved in autonomous driving and potentially tapping cloud-based AI for deeper reasoning.

For safety-related decisions where every second counts, on-board computing resources must be used to reduce latency. In Mobileye's systems, the process of perceiving the environment occurs 10 times per second. If a pedestrian steps in front of a robotaxi, the robotaxi must detect the pedestrian and respond as quickly as possible.

For other issues, like deciding whether to wait for something blocking traffic to move or take a different route, decisions don't need to be made as quickly. These types of decisions also benefit from more powerful AI models that can't be stuffed into the limited computing resources available within the robotaxi itself.

Mobileye's architecture can call powerful vision-language models running in the cloud at a lower frequency to make more difficult decisions that aren't related to safety. Shashua noted that this strategy improves the mean time between interventions, and that powerful cloud-based models could replace remote operators "in many cases." If it works at scale, the economics of robotaxis could improve dramatically.

Gearing up for 100,000 robotaxis

Mobileye's fast-slow architecture will play a key role in the company's deal with Volkswagen to put 100,000 robotaxis on the road by 2033. Starting this year, the two companies are working toward removing safety drivers as a first step toward that audacious goal.

Mobileye's 8-year future expected automotive revenue pipeline now sits at $24.5 billion, up 42% over the past three years. While it will take years for the robotaxi industry to scale up, Mobileye's fast-slow architecture represents a key step toward making robotaxis economically viable and delivering that future revenue.

Should you buy stock in Mobileye Global right now?

Before you buy stock in Mobileye Global, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Mobileye Global wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 26, 2026.

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool recommends Mobileye Global and recommends the following options: short February 2026 $9 puts on Mobileye Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.