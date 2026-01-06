Mobileye Secures a Major US Automaker Deal for ADAS Technology

Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY, an autonomous driving (AV) technology company, announced a major deal with a leading U.S. automaker to deploy its EyeQ6H system, which will power next-generation advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and enable hands-free driving on select highways.

The deal is expected to accelerate global demand for Mobileye’s ADAS systems and will cover approximately 9 million systems, effectively translating into 9 million chips. It comes on top of a separate order for 10 million units from the Volkswagen group deal, announced in March 2025.

The market responded positively to the news, as Mobileye’s shares closed 2.5% higher yesterday.

The Mobileye Surround ADAS system uses one high-resolution camera, four corner parking cameras, and multiple radars, and is designed to enable hands-free, eyes-on driving on select highways under certain conditions at speeds of up to 81 mph (130 kph), with features such as automated lane changes, highway traffic jam assist, and cut-in protection.

It will further integrate multiple driving and safety functions onto a single chip and electronic control unit, which will lower costs for automakers looking to simplify their increasingly complex vehicle electronics.

The system will overall enhance safety measures through advanced blind-spot detection, improved pedestrian detection, assistance with collision-avoidance tactics, and driver monitoring, along with optional automated parking capabilities through Mobileye’s EyeQ computing platform.

The hands-free driving is enabled by REM crowdsourced data, which covers nearly all highway and arterial roads in the United States and Europe and more than 90 per cent of roads in key Asian markets. Currently, more than 8 million vehicles across 18 automotive brands and 50 vehicle models collect REM data globally.

The high processing power of the EQ6H is also designed to enable over-the-air updates for future features, along with strong cybersecurity protections.

The new deal, along with the Volkswagen order, will aid Mobileye’s long-term growth prospects and boost its ADAS technology demand.

Mobileye Global Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mobileye Global Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mobileye Global Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Mobileye stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. ATMU and PHINIA Inc. PHIN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATMU’s 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 4.3% and 5.6%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 7 cents and 12 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHIN’s 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 1.1% and 33.4%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 47 cents and 14 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

